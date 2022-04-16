The spring snow showers didn’t stop families in Bend from bringing their children out to the picnic area behind Bend Brewing Company on Saturday for what was supposed to be an Easter egg hunt.
Instead, the Easter Bunny greeted little ones with a hug and some eggs while parents socialized and enjoyed beers and Bloody Marys. As children posed for photos, some were having a blast, while others, to everyone’s amusement, were not so keen on hugs from the Easter Bunny. Red faces and crying indicated as much.
But the majority of the children present appeared to enjoy themselves, clutching baskets laden with chocolate eggs, and playing in the snow.
“I love that they just pivoted real quick, and the kids don’t care, they are just happy they got eggs,” Victoria Chiampas of Bend said of the event. “This is the perfect solution.”
Her husband, Chris Chiampas, crouched down to help their two children, Leo and Otto, unwrap chocolate eggs.
“It would have been mayhem otherwise,” Chris Chiampas said of the event.
The Chiampas’ two year old son, Otto, said he really likes the Easter Bunny. It was also his first time meeting the floppy eared, egg delivering rabbit.
Because Otto was born during the pandemic, the Easter Bunny is the first holiday related character he has encountered, and he seemed thrilled. It was also Leo’s first time meeting the rabbit. He scored five eggs and said he would share them with his parents.
Despite the weather, the line for the Easter Bunny stretched all the way to NW Brooks Street.
“This is what you have to do when you have kids,” Rachel Wheeler of Bend said with a grin as she stood in line with her husband Steve and their two children, Sam, 3, and his baby brother Ben.
Sam sat in his stroller waiting in line, but decided to hop down and get ready for a hug from the Easter Bunny. At he got out of the stroller, he lost a snow boot in the process.
“Being three and a half is a little difficult,” Rachel Wheeler said, laughing as she helped Sam get his boot back on.
Shauna Johnson of Bend stood in line a few feet away with her two daughters Olivia and Tatem, as she nursed a local brew.
“We are here just excited to do a little Easter egg hunt, even in the snow,” Shauna Johnson said. “And drink a good beer and just have fun with our little community.”
