Hundreds of fireworks complaints were lodged with law enforcement officials in Bend before and on the Fourth of July holiday. Even the sanctioned local fireworks shows started three fires on Pilot Butte, as happens practically every year. The fires burned two juniper trees, some grass and brush, damaging about a quarter acre.

 Submitted by Bend Fire and Rescue

Fireworks are banned in Bend. Aerial fireworks are illegal in Oregon.

Yet Central Oregon residents blew up a lot of stuff in recent weeks.

Just the usual selfish people with no concern for their community. Big fireworks, small you know what.

