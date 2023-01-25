dont drink and drive

Stock image

 123RF

Kalan Roberts was speeding down U.S. Highway 97 in a pickup truck at over 100 mph, jostling with another car in a rage-driven race in Bend in April 2021.

He was headed straight for disaster: a multicar wreck in which four people suffered serious injuries, some of them life threatening. Roberts, 34, was sentenced earlier this month to more than five years in prison for his actions, but the crash wasn’t the first time he had driven into trouble.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854,

bdole@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.