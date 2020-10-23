With less than two weeks before the general election, Deschutes County officials have heard more concerns about ballot drop-off sites than they did four years ago. At the same time, more people have volunteered to help in the election process despite the ongoing pandemic, County Clerk Nancy Blankenship said.
“I think there’s a lot of interest in this election,” she said.
To accommodate the expected high number of ballots, as well as to make sure volunteers are social distancing, the county will spread out over three meeting rooms to prepare the ballots for counting.
Glass panels were installed in the clerk’s office a few weeks ago so people can enter the lobby to vote, if need be, Blankenship said.
The county brought on 13 to 15 more people compared to the May primary. The new volunteers represent a wide range of ages, with one volunteer as young as 16, and will help to replace a few older volunteers who decided not to return due to retirement or out of concern for their health.
There were more people interested in helping than ever before. Blankenship received nearly 100 calls from people hoping to volunteer. Many were concerned about ballot issues they heard about in other states, she said.
But despite concerns circulated in the national media about elections, some things have not changed: election security remains a top priority, and the risk of fraud is low.
“Fraud is very minor in the state of Oregon,” Blankenship said, highlighting that only 54 cases of fraud were identified in the state in the 2016 presidential election.
Even so, election security continues to improve and be stronger, Blankenship said.
Poll watchers — or in this state, people who watch and guard over ballot boxes — have always been a staple of every presidential election, Blankenship said. But this year, the county has received more reports of it happening — nearly five to six emails a day, she said.
Blankenship even had someone approach her while her and a colleague were retrieving ballots from a drop-off box recently.
“It was kind of startling to have someone come up to you so fast while you were working,” she said.
In the first presidential debate, President Donald Trump called on supporters to become “poll watchers” to monitor suspicious activity. But Blankenship said she has heard of poll watching happening from both political parties.
Blankenship said the county has a relationship with law enforcement to check out reports of people hanging out around ballot drop-off sites, though she declined to go into detail, as it is a part of the county’s election security plan it submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office.
“In presidential elections, this is nothing new,” she said. “It’s just the quantity that’s a little larger than in past presidential elections.”
