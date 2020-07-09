While many aspects of life have dramatically changed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, some realities in Bend remain unchanged: The city has an affordable housing shortage and construction is still going full steam.
In mid-March, most local governments hit pause to prepare and plan for a response to the pandemic.
Nearly four months since business and school shutdowns began in Oregon, several projects and plans are still moving forward, despite unprecedented layoffs and uncertainty in Bend’s tourism economy.
On Thursday, the city of Bend held a virtual public presentation to discuss the progress of certain projects, including the city’s transportation system plan.
The plan, which outlines what major infrastructure projects need to happen to accommodate growth between 2020 and 2040, has reached its final stages and will be
discussed by the Bend planning commission and City Council on Monday, said Ben Hemson, the city’s business advocate.
The Bend City Council is also set to discuss on July 15 whether a $190 million transportation bond should be back on the ballot. The bond, which included dozens of projects aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving safety and connecting east and west Bend, was taken off the May ballot in light of the economic downtown caused by the pandemic.
Although many industries have slowed down during the pandemic, construction has not. Planning permits have gone up, and new developments are moving forward, Hemson said. This means Bend is still on track to meet its goal to build 3,000 housing units by 2021.
In fact, Bend is looking to expand. Next year, the city plans to work on expanding the town’s urban growth boundary, which would allow Bend to grow and build more housing.
“Despite COVID, people keep building in Bend,” Hemson said.
Some of those developments include three affordable housing projects.
Stillwater Crossing, a 240-unit apartment complex adjacent to the Bend Parkway at Pinebrook Boulevard, is set to break ground this September, said Lynne McConnell, the city’s affordable housing manager. The city contributed $400,000 toward the project.
Construction of Carnelian Place, which would be off NE Conners Avenue, and Phoenix Crossing, which will be about 24 units of housing across the street from the police station on 15th Street, are also set to start “at any moment,” McConnell said. Each project is likely to take about 18 months to complete.
Addressing affordable housing is especially important in this moment if Bend expects to rebound financially post-pandemic, McConnell said. About 30% to 40% of residents pay more than a third of their income for rent, according to 2016 figures. For more than a quarter of residents in Bend, rent costs half of their income.
That leaves some of the town’s most essential workers, like service workers and teachers, to make choices about whether they can afford food or medical care for the month, McConnell said.
“It definitely affects our ability to recover during this craziness,” McConnell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.