A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant died after crashing a motorcycle in Junction City on Sunday. He was 53.
Lt. Ernie Brown, a Marine Corps veteran who worked for the sheriff’s office for 24 years, was taken to an area hospital after the crash but died from his injuries, according to a press release.
“Our office has lost a great teammate and friend, and our community has lost a dedicated public servant,” said Sheriff L. Shane Nelson.
Brown worked as a technician in the corrections division for the sheriff’s office before becoming a corrections deputy in 2001, a press release said. He was promoted to sergeant in 2011 and lieutenant in 2019. He was also a member of the sheriff’s office SWAT team and honor guard.
The sheriff's office and Brown's family plan to bring the lieutenant back to Bend on Wednesday, according to a posting on the sheriff's office Facebook page.
Members of the public may view the procession, and local first responders are welcome to participate, according to the post.
The sheriff's office expects the procession to reach Sisters about 11:30 a.m., travel on U.S. Highway 20 to Bend, arriving in the city around noon, and then proceed on Third Street to Greenwood Avenue to NW Hill Street, arriving at Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home, 105 NW Irving Ave., about 12:15 p.m.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
