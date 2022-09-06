stock_deschutescountysheriff

Deschutes County Sheriff's badge.

 Deschutes County Sheriff's Office

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant died after crashing a motorcycle in Junction City on Sunday. He was 53.

Lt. Ernie Brown, a Marine Corps veteran who worked for the sheriff’s office for 24 years, was taken to an area hospital after the crash but died from his injuries, according to a press release.

