A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office detective is facing criminal charges for allegedly transferring sexual pictures and videos from a woman’s phone to his own phone while investigating the death of her boyfriend, prosecutors said Monday.

Ron Brown, the 58-year-old detective, later used his role as a law enforcement official to help that woman and then directed her to get into his car, where prosecutors say he was watching pornography and had an erection.

