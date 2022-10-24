A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office detective is facing criminal charges for allegedly transferring sexual pictures and videos from a woman’s phone to his own phone while investigating the death of her boyfriend, prosecutors said Monday.
Ron Brown, the 58-year-old detective, later used his role as a law enforcement official to help that woman and then directed her to get into his car, where prosecutors say he was watching pornography and had an erection.
Prosecutors filed charges against Brown in the Deschutes County Circuit Court on Monday. He faces three counts of first-degree official misconduct and one count of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image.
Brown responded to a death investigation on Sept. 28, 2021, a press release from the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office said.
The girlfriend of the deceased man asked Brown, who was called to the scene, to delete sexual images involving her and her boyfriend from her boyfriend’s phone, fearing that her boyfriend’s family would see them, prosecutors say.
Instead, Brown transferred the sexual images from the dead man’s phone to his own phone, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office.
Just over two months later, the woman was being evicted from the room where she lived in a local motel. She claimed the management was not letting her access the room to recover some of her personal items. She called Brown for help “because she knew him from the investigation into her boyfriend’s death, and she trusted him,” prosecutors say.
Brown was eager to help, prosecutors say. He went to the motel and told its management that he was there on “law enforcement business,” according to prosecutors, who claim he was misrepresenting himself and his law enforcement role.
Brown retrieved the woman’s belongings, prosecutors said. Then, he called the woman and asked her to meet him in the parking lot of a Shari’s Restaurant.
The woman obliged. Brown asked her to get in the car. When she did, prosecutors say, she saw that Brown “was watching pornography on his phone, had an erection, was breathing heavily, and was not able to control his body movements.”
The sheriff’s office said Monday that it placed Brown on administrative leave on Jan. 12 after learning about these allegations. The sheriff’s office said it then opened an internal affairs investigation and took away Brown's badge, gun and credentials. Brown retired during this investigation.
Oregon State Police conducted the criminal investigation.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel issued a statement after his office filed charges against Brown Monday.
“Shame on Ron Brown,” Hummel’s statement said. “Our community entrusted him with a badge, handcuffs, and a gun on the condition that he would use the authority we granted him to keep our community safe. Instead, the evidence shows he weaponized the trust we put in him by taking advantage of someone who was particularly vulnerable due to her grief from losing her boyfriend.”
Brown's first court appearance is scheduled Nov. 29.
Hummel said “Brown’s actions besmirch the reputation of the hundreds of excellent law enforcement officers in our community,” adding that “on behalf of the woman who was victimized in this case, and all the good cops in Deschutes County, my team and I will fight for justice to be done.”
