Deschutes County Sheriff's Office search and rescue volunteers responded to two incidents Friday to help lost hikers near Yapoah Lake west of Sisters and an injured mountain biker at Phil’s Trail west of Bend.
Search and rescue volunteers were called at 12:49 p.m. to the injured mountain biker, 52-year-old Eugene resident Paula Jewett, according to a sheriff's press release. The volunteers found Jewett about 0.7 miles down Kent’s Trail from the Phil’s Trailhead parking lot. Jewett was loaded into a wheeled litter and brought to the parking lot. She refused further treatment.
At about 8:30 p.m., search and rescue volunteers were called to Yapoah Lake, a small wilderness lake about 11 miles west of Sisters, where two hikers were lost, the press release stated.
The hikers, Yamill residents Autum Keller, 30, and Tasmin Strode, 31, were lost and their phone was nearly dead. Deschutes County Dispatch was able to get the coordinates of their phone and share it with the sheriff’s office.
Because of the remote location and the fact the hikers had wandered a good distance from the nearest trail, search and rescue volunteers did not reach the subjects until 12:40 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.
The hikers were found in good health and were able to hike back with volunteers to the trailhead where their vehicle was parked.
