The 24th annual Deschutes River Cleanup is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at five different areas of the river where volunteers will pull invasive weeds and remove litter from the stream banks.
The cleanup sites are: Meadow Camp, Riverbend Park, Miller's Landing, First Street Rapids Park, and Sawyer Park.
This year, the organizer, Upper Deschutes Water Council, is asking volunteers to follow social distancing measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteers must sign up in advance for a specific site at UpperDeschutesWatershedCouncil.org.
Each site will be limited to 20 volunteers in order to enforce social distancing, according to the watershed council.
Volunteers should come prepared with sturdy shoes, a hat, gloves, a water bottle and snacks. Trash bags will be provided.
