Throughout March, Deschutes Public Library will host eight virtual events focused on nature, wildlife and environmentalism.
The series, dubbed "Know Wild," will cover a range of topics from local wolf populations, to saving bees, to how climate change is impacting Central Oregon's wildlife, according to a library press release.
All eight events are free, and will be presented over Zoom. For a list of events, dates and topics — along with corresponding Zoom registrations — visit Deschutes Public Library's website at www.deschuteslibrary.org.
