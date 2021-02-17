Gray wolves

Wolves, like the one in this 2019 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife photo, will be discussed in a Deschutes Public Library virtual lecture series in March dubbed "Know Wild."

 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife/Submitted photo

Throughout March, Deschutes Public Library will host eight virtual events focused on nature, wildlife and environmentalism.

The series, dubbed "Know Wild," will cover a range of topics from local wolf populations, to saving bees, to how climate change is impacting Central Oregon's wildlife, according to a library press release.

All eight events are free, and will be presented over Zoom. For a list of events, dates and topics — along with corresponding Zoom registrations — visit Deschutes Public Library's website at www.deschuteslibrary.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.