The Deschutes Public Library System will look for a new location for its central library after conflict over the original proposal divided the library's board, prompted a letter from library staff calling for resignations and is costing the district roughly $23,000 a day because of construction delays.
The library system will search for land between 5 and 12 acres in and around the city of Bend and present a list of options during the library board's next meeting, according to Executive Director Todd Dunkelberg. The central library is one out of multiple projects outlined in a $195 million general obligation bond that was passed by Deschutes County voters in 2020.
The search is prompted by the Bend City Council clearly communicating a lack of interest in granting an amendment that would have been necessary to allow the library to build on its 12-acre property on the north side of Bend. The property is outside city limits but within the urban growth boundary. Without city support, the library system said it would pull back its plan for the original site.
While the library begins to chart its new path, the library board remains deeply divided about how it should move forward.
The board is still split between three members who advocate for the importance of moving forward with the library’s original plan — a 100,000-square-foot central library — and two members who advocate for more investment in neighborhood libraries.
Board members Cynthia Claridge, Ann Malkin and Bunny Thompson feel the other two board members are not honoring the will of the voters by not supporting a central library concept, which was spelled out in the November 2020 ballot title.
“I’m not about to violate the public trust,” Malkin said in a board meeting Wednesday. “People are trusting us with their tax money, and I'm not going to propose one thing and deliver something else to the public.”
Board member Anne Ness said she thought the board should size down the central library and in return expand the footprints of existing branch libraries and consider a permanent library on the east side of Bend, because the current one is leased.
She thinks any new central library built in the future should be smaller than the 100,000 square feet originally proposed.
“I thought the design of the central library was overpowering the needs of the rest of the library system,” Ness said.
Board member Ray Miao said the library should restart a community advisory board to decide how to move forward, and argued that the parameters of what makes a central library was never defined in the ballot language.
“Perhaps the plan we have is not the right plan and that’s why we are running into problems,” Miao said Wednesday.
At one point during Wednesday's meeting, Dunkelberg compared Miao’s resistance to following the plan outlined in the ballot measure to standing in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, but later apologized for the analogy.
The tension between board members has prompted more than 20 library staff members to sign a letter calling the division on the board “demoralizing.”
The letter asks the two board members, Miao and Ness, to resign if they cannot accept the vote of the people in a “free and fair election and move forward as library allies.”
“It is difficult to express how disheartening it is to witness two members of our board work so hard against the democratic vote of the people, against the majority of their board peers, and against the library’s own executive team, all seemingly done because they do not like the the majority vote and the mandate it carries,” the letter states.
Both Dunkelberg and Greg Holcomb, the construction manager for the bond-funded projects, have implored the board to come to a decision quickly about how to proceed. Holcomb said Wednesday he estimates the library is losing $23,000 a day to construction-related costs.
Until a new location is chosen, no work can be done to renovate the downtown Bend library because the central library has to be up and running first to continue operations.
Delays, which could be more than a year depending on the search for a new site, could mean the library gets less out of the $195 million it is receiving, which could lead to smaller or simpler designs for building, Holcomb said.
“It’s an urgent situation to be resolved,” Holcomb said Wednesday.
