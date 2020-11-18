In light of Gov. Kate Brown's new statewide COVID-19 "freeze" that began Wednesday, Deschutes Public Library has announced new restrictions of its own, such as reducing capacity and removing most public seating.
At the same time, library officials are starting plans for the two biggest projects in their recently passed $195 million bond: brand-new libraries in north Bend and Redmond.
New COVID-19 restrictions
Brown's COVID-19 clampdown had no specific rules for libraries. But Todd Dunkelberg, director of Deschutes Public Library, said in a press release that he felt similar COVID-19 restrictions were needed for their facilities.
"We feel this is the best way to give customers access to needed resources while also minimizing the number of people who interact at any one time," he said.
Starting Wednesday, these new rules will be enforced in Deschutes Public Library's six branches:
• Only 50% of normal occupancy will be allowed in buildings at one time, compared to 75% beforehand.
• Visitors must leave after 30 minutes.
• All public seating will be removed, except the few spaced-out chairs in front of public use computers.
Although there was already a face-covering requirement inside the branches, library staff will now be much more strict about the rule, assistant library director Lynne Mildenstein said.
Previously, if someone violated the rule, they'd be kicked out for the day, or maybe a week. Now, maskless patrons will be immediately banned from libraries for 30 days.
"It’s gone to no tolerance whatsoever," Mildenstein told The Bulletin. "You are not coming in, and we are not going to have an argument about it.”
Branches' opening hours will not be changed, according to a library press release. However, library staff encourage patrons to check out and reserve items online, then quickly pick them up at the physical location, the release stated.
Moving forward with bond projects
Library staff are starting work right away on the two big-ticket items voters agreed to pay for when they passed the bond measure Nov. 3 — a new central library near north Bend and replacing the Redmond library . But don't expect construction crews to start digging anytime soon.
For both libraries, finalizing a building design is the first step, Dunkelberg told The Bulletin. Library officials also have to decide whether finding a temporary location for the Redmond library's materials is necessary during construction, he said.
“If we decided to completely move out, we’re going to need to find some way to temporarily serve people in this area," Dunkelberg said. "But there is a possibility we could still operate out of our current facility and be doing something at the same time."
Meanwhile, the 12.75 acres of land near Target where the new central library will sit must be annexed into Bend city limits before construction begins, Dunkelberg said. The library director was unsure how long that would take, and said it would depend on their efforts to get neighboring land owners to draft a master plan to present to city officials.
To annex land into Bend city limits, a master plan is necessary, said Russell Grayson, the city's community development director. The annexation process requires approval from both the city planning commission and the Bend City Council, which can take several months, he said.
Grayson didn't have an exact estimate for how long the annexation process takes. But he noted that the recent annexation process for residential development projects in northeast and northwest Bend each took between 12 and 18 months.
“It depends on the complexity of the project and how fast the applicant wants to move," Grayson said.
Dunkelberg hopes to start construction on both the central library and the new Redmond library by late 2021 or early 2022, he said.
The smaller upgrades at the La Pine, Sunriver and Sisters branches are also in the design phase, Dunkelberg said.
The only project that isn't starting immediately is upgrades to the Downtown Bend branch. That will have to wait until the central library is complete, and administrative offices and materials are transferred, Dunkelberg said.
Dunkelberg plans to have all library bond projects finished in the next five to seven years. But he can't give a solid timeline yet, he said.
“By the time we get to February, we’ll be well on our way to laying out all the timelines," he said. "There’s just some initial work we need to do to start ramping this up.”
