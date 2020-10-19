The East Bend Public Library will stay in its current location for at least five more years.
The Deschutes Public Library system recently signed a five-year renewal of the lease for its 8,000-square-foot East Bend library property, located off Dean Smith Road near the Forum shopping center, according to a library press release. The lease extension begins on Jan. 1, 2021.
The East Bend branch, which opened in 2011, is Deschutes Public Library's only building not owned by the library system itself, according to the release. The branch is located in a strip mall owned by real-estate company Columbia Heritage LLC, the release states.
"Being able to renew the lease on this location further cements our commitment to serving the needs of all residents of Deschutes County," Todd Dunkelberg, the library system's director, said in the press release.
