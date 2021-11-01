Mountain-view terraces, front-porch event space, designated children's areas, creative spaces and rooms upon rooms of books.
Those are all additions planned for the Deschutes Public Library system's network of locations, according to concept designs released by the agency last week. Now, library leaders are seeking public input on how it plans to spend the $195 million bond measure voters approved last year.
That measure paved the way for renovations at library locations in La Pine, Sisters, Sunriver, east Bend and downtown Bend, as well as the construction of a new location in Redmond and a new central library location planned off U.S. Highway 20 and Robal Lane in north Bend.
The library system's architects have opted for an online public input process. Community members can review plans for the construction and submit feedback online at www.deschuteslibrary.org/about/bond.
“We’ve found that online engagement like this can reach far more community members than traditional in-person open houses — input that we are very eager to have inform the projects," said Ruth Baleiko, an architect for the project, in pre-recorded videos introducing the plans. “This bond measure is a monumental, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to truly enrich the lives of all Deschutes County residents for generations to come.”
The most substantial part of the plans is the new, 100,000-square-foot central library, the location for which garnered criticism from some community members over the summer. Comments about the location were mostly positive, according to the library.
"The location will provide the greatest access for the majority of Deschutes County, improve access for north Bend, Tumalo and south Redmond residents, and will increase library outreach services to the smaller and more rural areas," Chantal Strobel, a spokesperson for the library, wrote in an email.
Plans for the central library building include three floors of books, indoor and outdoor event spaces, creative spaces and access from new roadway extensions or a new trail adjacent to U.S. Highway 20.
Bond funds will pay for a complete rebuild of the Redmond library. A children's area is planned on the first floor of that location, as is a creative space and outdoor patio. The design will incorporate the region's history, like the reuse of the existing library's red brick or inclusion of timber elements.
Feedback can be submitted throughout the project, but the first phase of conceptual designs will be finalized at the end of November, according to Strobel. Library leaders are also planning meetings with community groups and specific demographic populations over the coming months.
