Deschutes Public Library may be looking for a new site for its central library project after the Bend City Council appeared uninterested in giving the library district an exemption that would be needed to move forward.
In a letter addressed to the council earlier this week, Deschutes Public Library Executive Director Todd Dunkelberg said the library was going to withdraw its request for an amendment to city code because the library could not “see a remaining path forward" for the library, which wanted to built on land in north Bend off U.S. Highway 20.
The amendment would have allowed the library to annex roughly 12 acres into the city to build a 100,000-square-foot library, which voters approved in a $195 million general obligation bond in 2020, without doing a master plan with neighboring property owners.
Currently, the minimum amount of land that can be annexed at once is 40 acres.
The only other ways the central library project could move forward on the site is if the city initiated its own master planning process or a neighboring property joined in to start master planning with the library, according to city staff.
But doing a master plan for this area of town is not on the city’s agenda in the near future, and the nearby property owner is not interested, according to Dunkelberg.
“We are dismayed and disappointed by the Bend City Council’s decision, which now puts the Deschutes Public Library (DPL) Central Library project and future improvements to existing libraries in jeopardy,” Dunkelberg wrote.
Earlier this month, the council rejected the idea of an exemption because in general they felt the public benefit of preserving the master planning process outweighed allowing the library to move forward with its central library project more quickly.
In his letter, Dunkelberg argued the amendment process is not unusual, and noted that Bend-La Pine School District got a similar exception to build North Star Elementary School in the same region.
“Based on numerous conversations with city staff (dating from before the property was purchased) and the precedent set with North Star Elementary, we assumed our text amendment and proposed map outcome would be positive,” he wrote. “We also assumed that our proposal would be decided based on its merits, not on the perceived politics and misinformation of the moment.”
What happens next is unclear until the library board votes next month, Dunkelberg told The Bulletin. However, unless the board is interested in waiting several years for the city to begin a master plan in north Bend, the library will need to search for other properties — ideally properties already in city limits or in an area where the city has near term plans to do a master plan, Dunkelberg said.
The city’s decision could delay the central library by more than a year, depending on what conditions are like at whatever new site is chosen, Dunkelberg said.
Dunkelberg did not address whether the library is considering selling the existing property, which the library bought for $1.35 million in 2020.
"Our aspiration is to build a central library,” Dunkelberg told The Bulletin. “Even with this delay, that is our aspiration.”
In the letter, Dunkelberg said the council’s decision has several negative ramifications, including delaying improvements needed at the downtown Bend library location. The decision also puts a wrench into related projects, like the agreement the library had with the Oregon Department of Transportation to help build two roundabouts along Highway 20, which Dunkelberg argues would have saved the public thousands of dollars in having to acquire right of way for the project.
No one on the Bend City Council either responded to or were available for comment as of Friday.
