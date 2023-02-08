Early learning space open at Sunriver Library (copy)

In this 2018 file photo, children explore the early learning space at the Sunriver Library.

 Deschutes Public Library/Submitted photo

By the time the renovation of six libraries in the Deschutes Public Library system is completed, several libraries will have dramatically reimagined discovery spaces for children to play and learn.

The library system spent six years planning what the renovation process would look like systemwide, and spoke with over 6,500 residents to learn what they wanted.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.