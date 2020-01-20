By KYLE SPURR
The Bulletin
As the Deschutes Public Library system celebrates its centennial this year, Director Todd Dunkelberg is reminded of the effort it took to keep the service operating since the 1920s.
The library system persevered through several hurdles. During the Great Depression, libraries struggled to buy books and a plan to build a new library in Bend was significantly delayed.
In 1998, the library system faced permanent closure due to a lack of county funding. But that year voters approved establishing a library district, giving the service financial independence from the county.
Today, the library system serves more than 2,300 people on an average day and has nearly 90,000 library card holders.
“We have gone through dark times,” Dunkelberg said. “But each decade there is something significant that happened that carried us forward.”
To mark its centennial, the library system is planning historical displays and programs at its six libraries in Bend, Redmond, Sisters, Sunriver and La Pine. The displays and programs will highlight each decade of the library’s history, starting with the 1920s in January.
The centennial activities will culminate in October, when the library system is planning a masquerade ball, similar to the ones held at the library in Bend in the 1920s.
“It’s a really fun way to celebrate the 100 years,” Dunkelberg said. “But also honor the past.”
Examining the history of the library system has been valuable as it plans to expand in the future, Dunkelberg said.
The library board recently voted to spend $1.35 million to buy 12.75 acres for a new, central library in Bend. The land is located at 63405 U.S. Highway 20 near the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.
In response to public input, the new library will offer more room for meeting spaces and an interactive children’s center, Dunkelberg said.
The same request from the public was made in 1939, when the original Bend library was built. It featured a stage and theater for people to use.
“We think we are being innovative,” Dunkelberg said, “but then you look back and see we were doing that 100 years ago.”
Before the Deschutes Public Library system was formed in 1920 and brought together independent libraries in Bend and Redmond, local libraries had a hard time finding places to operate.
Bend had its library move in and out of several downtown storefronts and a vacant saloon.
“It bounced around to whoever had space available to them,” said Kelly Cannon-Miller, director of the Deschutes Historical Museum. “It wasn’t the most savory or ideal place for a library to be.”
In 1924, grants and donations made it possible for a new library to be built in downtown Bend. It was completed in 1939 and costs about $27,000. Today the building is used as the administration office for the Downtown Bend Library, which was built on Wall Street in 1999.
Even before there were library buildings in Bend, early residents of the frontier community valued the service, Cannon-Miller said.
In 1904, when the city of Bend was incorporated, residents started the Bend Magazine Club. It was a small subscription club that loaned out a variety of national magazines.
Because it was a time before TV and radio, people relied on magazines to get the latest information on farming methods, recipes and other news of the day, Cannon-Miller said.
“The library is your central connection to information that might not get to you otherwise,” Cannon-Miller said.
