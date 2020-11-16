The Deschutes Public Library system is seeking applicants to fill a vacant seat on the library board.
Board member Linda Davis announced Wednesday that she will vacate her seat for health reasons after 11 years of service, according to a library press release.
To fill the vacancy, applicants must live in the second library board zone, which mainly consists of the Sisters/Tumalo area, the northern corner of Bend and everything west of Bend city limits. A map of the zone is available on the library board website.
Applications for the seat are due at 4 p.m. Dec. 11. After interviews in mid-December, the new member will take the seat on Jan. 1 . The position will be up for election on May 18.
