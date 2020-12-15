Patrons of the Deschutes Public Library can now pick up books and other items just like picking up a pizza: by texting.
The library system introduced text-based curbside pickup Tuesday afternoon, according to a library press release.
After reserving an item at the library's website, patrons park in a designated curbside pickup space. After verifying a patron's identity and library card number, library staff will bring the items to the patron's car.
“This new texting system is a great way for us to keep staff and customers safe, while still allowing us to deliver the materials so many people count on," Library Director Todd Dunkelberg said in the release.
Curbside pickup is only available when the library is open, the release stated. Those hours are noon to 6 p.m. during the pandemic at all branches. The smaller branches in La Pine, Sunriver and Sisters are closed Mondays and Sundays, while the branches in Bend and Redmond are only closed Sundays.
