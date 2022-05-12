The Deschutes Public Library system has identified four pieces of land that have potential to be the new site of its central library project, said Todd Dunkelberg, the library’s executive director.
The library began researching new properties for the central library after the Bend City Council decided in March against an amendment that would have allowed the library to build the project on land it had purchased in north Bend.
The central library, which originally was proposed as a 100,000-square-foot building, was a key component promised in a $195 million bond that voters passed in 2020.
While the library board has not made an official decision to abandon the original 12-acre site off U.S. Highway 20 near Robal Lane, it appears to be the most promising path for the library system.
There are only two other ways the library could move forward on its original site. The neighboring landowner would have to agree to create a master plan with the library or the city would have to create an area plan for this section of town, which is within the urban growth boundary but not in the city limits.
The neighbors thus far have not been interested, Dunkelberg said, and the city doesn’t anticipate planning the area for another five to 10 years.
Dunkelberg declined to share any details about the four replacement properties — chiefly, where they are located — as to not disrupt any potential real estate transactions, but he confirmed all four are in Bend.
The goal is to have a definitive plan for the central library decided by August, Dunkelberg said.
“My hope is it would be resolved by then,” Dunkelberg told The Bulletin.
Very little is confirmed about the future of the central library, but some things that are known is that money to buy new land was not budgeted into the bond, Dunkelberg said.
“It’s that much more money not going toward building,” Dunkelberg said, referring to whatever amount of money that would be spent on buying new land.
Dunkelberg said the library board hasn’t discussed whether it will sell the original land to help pay for new land. The library bought the original property for $1.35 million in August 2020.
“We’ve seen land is very scarce, and at some point we may need it for something,” he said.
If the original site isn’t used, the library won’t be able to use bond funds to reimburse itself for buying that property, and will have to move that money into a reserve account, Dunkelberg said.
It is unclear how much more the library will have to spend on a new piece of property. New land could potentially cost more but provide more amenities that the library wouldn’t have to build, which could bring down project costs, Dunkelberg said. On the original site, the library would have had to contribute to other infrastructure costs, like roads and a roundabout.
But what is known for sure is that land will likely cost much more now than it did two years ago.
“It will be more,” Dunkelberg said. “We got the land up north at $2 a square foot. I have not seen anything that comes anywhere close to $2 a square foot right now.”
