After its original location fell through, the Deschutes Public Library system is now looking at building its new central library in southeast Bend on the Stevens Ranch property.
On Wednesday, the Deschutes Public Library Board voted 4-1 to send a letter of intent to purchase the property, which is just over 9.3 acres and sits in the northeast corner of 27th Street and Wilderness Way. The cost: $10.25 million.
If the library moves forward with the property, it would be purchased with the money voters approved through a $195 million bond in 2020.
The property is one small piece of the larger 261-acre Stevens Ranch property, which recently transitioned from being state land into developable land within city limits. The property is owned by Stevens Ranch LLC, which is registered to Gary Miller.
The board chose the land after a months-long property search to find an alternative. Earlier this year, the Bend City Council rejected an amendment that would have allowed the library to move forward on the original site in north Bend.
During the meeting Wednesday, which was held virtually, board members said they like the location because it is on the east side of town, where most new residential development is happening, and because they believe it will allow for easy access for the public and for transporting library materials.
“I think this one consistently came to the top,” said Ann Malkin, a board member.
It also satisfies a concern from the public, which has been asking the library for months to build something on the east side of town, said Todd Dunkelberg, Deschutes Public Library director.
The one vote against the purchase came from board member Ray Miao, who said he liked the fact the property is on the east side of Bend, but worried about the cost of the land. This land costs significantly more than what the library paid for the first property, which cost roughly $1.3 million.
Miao said he wanted to discuss whether the library should investigate buying a smaller piece of property, since designs will likely need to be scaled down anyway, given that more money will be put toward purchasing the property.
“I think as a library board member, I need to know that before I make a decision using the public’s money,” Miao said.
The new property will objectively be more expensive than the library’s original property, Dunkelberg said. It costs more in part because the property will come with amenities like utilities and roads, and that brings more value. The library would have had to build these on the previously considered property, he said.
Finding a property that was big enough and available was also a challenge, Dunkelberg said. The library looked into several properties in east, north and south Bend.
“There are not a lot of properties available in Bend,” Dunkelberg said.
With the letter of intent signed, the library will now enter into three months of a due diligence process, where specifics — like exact designs — will be investigated before entering a purchase and sale agreement.
If everything stays on schedule, the library will be built by the fall of 2025, Dunkelberg said — about a year behind the library’s original timeline.
No decisions have been made about whether to sell or keep the original property in north Bend, he said.
