Starting Monday, visitors will be able to walk into Deschutes Public Library system buildings for the first time since they were shuttered on March 16 due to COVID-19. But hours and capacity will be limited at all six locations.
Each library branch will be closed on Sundays, and the smaller branches in La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver will also be closed Mondays, according to a library press release.
The branches in Bend and Redmond will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, with the first hour of each day reserved for senior citizens and those who are vulnerable to COVID-19. The three smaller branches will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Library staff will only allow a certain number of guests in at a time, the release stated.
All library staff will be required to wear face masks, and visitors will be encouraged to also wear masks, the release stated. Each library will have an outdoor hand-washing station, and janitorial staff will work extra hours to keep all frequently touched objects sanitized.
Although books and other materials can be checked out in-person, library programs, events and classes will continue to be online-only, the release stated. Separate rooms for tutoring and children, as well as public computers, will stay closed.
