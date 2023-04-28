Newcomers to public office are challenging longtime incumbents in the Deschutes Public Library System board election this May.
The current board has been subject to uncharacteristic controversy in the past year after the voter-approved $195 million library bond — which proposed a new Redmond library and a central library location in Bend when voters passed it in 2020 — dredged up disagreement.
Five candidates are running for three positions. One candidate, Ann Malkin, is running unopposed for Zone 5, which has always been the case in her more than 15 years on the board. Zone 5 encompasses much of Bend.
Current board member Cynthia Claridge, a former elementary school teacher, is being challenged for the Zone 1 seat, which includes Redmond and Terrebonne, by Tony Oliver. Oliver is a retiree and volunteer who wants to bring attention to Redmond's unique demographic needs.
Longtime board member Ray Miao, who is often the lone dissenting voice on the board, is running for another term, but he is being challenged for the Zone 4 seat by Marisa Chappell Hossick, a professional photographer and nonprofit communications director. Zone 4 includes parts of Bend and rural Deschutes County.
The future of Deschutes libraries
At the heart of the library board race is how to buttress the future of the Deschutes Public Library System.
Some candidates — Chappell Hossick, Claridge and Malkin — are anxious to execute the 2020 library bond as initially planned. This means building a central library in southeast Bend, renovating other smaller library branches and re-building a Redmond Library. But Oliver, who is endorsed by the Deschutes Republicans, and Miao, who is endorsed by the Deschutes Democrats, want to take a different approach.
"This is the people's money," Miao told The Bulletin. "We have one shot, and one shot only, to get it right."
Miao and Oliver want to reevaluate the bond, slow down the process of implementation and plan for smaller, community-focused libraries instead of a large central library. Miao has repeatedly criticized the large central library concept, which is often referred to as the Stevens Ranch Library, at board meetings.
Other candidates say the board has already put in the time, and implementation is already underway.
"We voted on whether or not we were going to do this. We voted yes, and I just think that there's no conversation to be had about changing plans now," said Chappell Hossick, who is running against Miao.
Chappell Hossick, who works for the Deschutes River Conservancy, is running because she sees an opportunity to bring a younger voice to the board. She wants to think about what the community's children will need growing up.
What's at stake
Library Director Todd Dunkelberg believes the biggest issue facing board members is the same as it was 20 years ago: Deschutes County’s significant and steady population growth.
However, the stakes are high in the May election, he said.
"This is probably one of our most significant library board elections," Dunkelberg said. "Just based on candidate statements, it could offer divergent directions on where the future of the library goes."
The growing contention on the board has caused strain.
"Up until it became contentious, I've loved all my time on the board," said Claridge, who is running for a second full term after she was appointed to the board five years ago.
She has tried to balance concerns of Redmond officials, community members and future library needs in the creation of a new library there, she said. But she and her opponent, Oliver, differ in their interpretation of what the bond would do for Redmond.
Oliver, who decided to run solely because of the execution of the bond measure, wants to build libraries that cater to the demographics of smaller communities. Her major sticking point is that the new Redmond library, which is currently under construction, is an eyesore and not what was promised.
"What we got was the old library with a new skin, and that skin does not match the historic neighborhood in which the library is placed," Oliver said.
“Destroying a building, and most definitely one as long-standing as Jessie Hill School, was not something I came to easily,” Claridge wrote in a Redmond Spokesman letter to the editor.
For Miao and for Malkin, the two longest-serving board members, this will likely be their last terms, they both told The Bulletin.
"Seeing this library system go from underfunded and poorly resourced to the robust system it is today, I just want to make sure we have the facilities we need to continue that excellent service into the future," Malkin said.
The deadline to vote is May 16. Ballots began being mailed to voters Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.