Book bans, the 2020 library bond and the future central library location were discussed among candidates for the Deschutes Public Library Board at a forum Tuesday evening.
The virtual forum, which was jointly hosted by the Deschutes County League of Women Voters and the City Club of Central Oregon, featured questions ranging from candidates' thoughts on censorship to bookmobiles to what's right for the future of the county.
The candidates for Zone 1, which encompasses Redmond and Terrebonne, are Cynthia Claridge, the incumbent and a former elementary school teacher, and Tony Oliver, a volunteer with an education in engineering.
The candidates for Zone 4, which includes parts of Bend and rural Deschutes County, are Marisa Chappell Hossick, a professional photographer and the communications director for local nonprofit the Deschutes River Conservancy, and Ray Miao, a longtime library board member and a former cancer researcher.
The candidate for Zone 5, which contains most of Bend, Ann Malkin, is running unopposed, so she didn't participate in Tuesday night's forum.
Book bans and censorship
Multiple questions Tuesday gauged whether the candidates support book bans. None said they did.
"I believe in intellectual freedom. I believe in readers' rights," Chappell Hossick said.
Miao agreed. It's something that needs to be addressed before it gets out of hand, he said.
The Deschutes Public library has a system through which it evaluates requests to ban books and it follows statewide and national standards. Requests begin with library staff, but decisions can be appealed to the board.
"Personally, I do not believe our libraries or our librarians are there to make a determination on what someone should read," Claridge said. "I believe that the library is there to provide the materials that the people in the community need."
Each candidate said it's important to listen to these requests.
"I think it's really important that we give people the dignity of being listened to and understanding," Oliver said. "I think it's an education process where they can be educated on what the standards are and what the guidelines are and what they can actually access."
The future of the central library
While the candidates agree on how to handle book banning, censorships and requests to reconsider offering certain materials, their opinions on a central library location are what divides them.
"I've been on the library board for 25 years," Miao said. "I have the same goal as I had when I joined the board then. It's to really build strong communities."
One of the best ways to do that is to build small community libraries, Miao said.
"The bond doesn't say it has to be 100,000 square feet for at least $138 million," he said.
This is where Miao and Chappell Hossick are fundamentally different.
"The concept of building multiple libraries is not supported by the budget," Chappell Hossick said.
She intends to follow the plan to build a central library location while creating more function on the board, she said.
It's also where Claridge and Oliver differ as Oliver aligns more with Miao's proposed use of bond funds for multiple libraries instead of a large, central location.
"I don't see my belief in community libraries as having multiple libraries all around," Oliver said. "I see we need to strengthen the ones we have, and as we increase the demographics of our area, we may need other libraries so that we can support those people."
But Claridge said her goal is to fulfill the bond and do exactly what the bond promised, which includes strengthening existing libraries, she said.
"Our central library is going to be very important," Claridge said.
It will be a central gathering place that will also ensure every other location in the system has what it needs, she said.
A recording of Tuesday's forum is available on the league's website and the City Club's YouTube channel. The deadline to submit a ballot in the May primary election is May 16.
