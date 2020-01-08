The Deschutes Public Library system has purchased 12.75 acres of land in north Bend for the location of a new library building to be built in the future.

The Deschutes Public Library Board voted unanimously, with one member abstaining, to approve spending $1.35 million for the land at its regular Wednesday afternoon meeting. The parcel of land is located at 63405 U.S. Highway 20 near the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office headquarters.

The land was purchased from the Gumpert family, which owned the land since 1948, according to the library system.

The site is expected to serve as the location for a new, central library with expanded book collections, a hands-on activity area for kids, gathering spaces that can be used for clubs and activities, a technology center and a performing arts stage, according to a Deschutes Public Library press release.

"We're building on what people in our community started over 100 years ago, and it's kind of our legacy to make sure we continue this and make sure it meets the rapidly changing community," Library Director Todd Dunkelberg said at the library board meeting. "We're setting us up for another 100 years of success."

