The 6th green at Tetherow Golf Club, seen in 2014. Tetherow is one of a handful of destination resorts in Deschutes County. 

Matt Cyrus, a Deschutes County planning commissioner, recused himself from casting a vote on rule changes for future destination resorts Thursday evening after members of the public asked he step down from the dais.

The commission ultimately voted 3-1 in favor of recommending that the board of county commissioners approve the rule changes. The changes, if approved by the Deschutes County commissioners, would require future destination resorts within 24 air miles (or 5,280 feet measured in a straight line) of Bend's urban growth boundary to limit residential uses to only resort staff and management. Short term residences like hotels would still be allowed.

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, but she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

