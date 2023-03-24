Matt Cyrus, a Deschutes County planning commissioner, recused himself from casting a vote on rule changes for future destination resorts Thursday evening after members of the public asked he step down from the dais.
The commission ultimately voted 3-1 in favor of recommending that the board of county commissioners approve the rule changes. The changes, if approved by the Deschutes County commissioners, would require future destination resorts within 24 air miles (or 5,280 feet measured in a straight line) of Bend's urban growth boundary to limit residential uses to only resort staff and management. Short term residences like hotels would still be allowed.
In February, Cyrus declared a potential conflict of interest but did not recuse himself at the beginning of the process considering the rule change, which was brought forth by Central Oregon LandWatch, an area land-use watchdog. One other planning commissioner, Nathan Hovekamp, recused himself from the entire process of considering the changes because he is employed by LandWatch.
“I have a potential conflict of interest because our family owns some of the property that would be affected by this, but I feel I can move forward with hearing this as a part of, I think, nearly 5,000 affected properties,” Cyrus said at the Feb. 23 public hearing.
Members of the public then testified at the hearing asking that Cyrus step down from the dais.
One such member of the public was Therese Kollerer, who said she was pleased that Cyrus ended up recusing himself from voting on the changes Thursday.
"I am pleased with this outcome and look forward to the next step, a final decision on this application by the County Commissioners. Along with many other citizens who gave written or verbal testimony, I am in support of the text amendment as it will align Deschutes County Code with existing state law, and is timely due to the fact that the population of Bend now exceeds 100,000," Kollerer wrote in an email.
Cyrus ultimately recused himself Thursday because the county's legal interpretation indicated the change to future destination resorts would have some impact on his and his family's property, he said at the Thursday planning commission meeting.
He told The Bulletin the reason he didn't recuse himself from the start was because he was uncertain of the actual impact to his or his family's property. But he said there is still a gray area given that the planning commission is a citizen advisory body.
"The whole point is that we’re looking at rules that impact ourselves and our neighbors," he told The Bulletin.
The Deschutes County Commission has final decision-making authority over whether the proposed changes to future destination resorts actually go into effect. The board is expected to take up the issue sometime in the near future.
