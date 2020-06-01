Central Oregonians suffering from cabin fever will have more opportunities to get outside starting this weekend, with the opening of more than 30 campgrounds spread across the Deschutes National Forest.
Campgrounds opening Friday include Lava Lake Campground, North Twin Lake Campground, South Twin Lake Campground and Camp Sherman Campground.
An additional seven campgrounds are planned to open June 15. That group includes several campgrounds in Newberry National Volcanic Monument: Paulina Lake Campground, East Lake Campground and Little Crater Campground.
The remaining campgrounds that do not yet have a set opening date are planned to open later this month, pending maintenance operations such as snow removal and wood clearing.
All Deschutes National Forest campground sites can be reserved through recreation.gov. If a campsite is not reserved it will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Reservations should be made two days prior to the start of the visit.
Reservations made prior to the opening of the campground are refundable.
With the exception of horse camps, water pumps at campgrounds won’t be operating this year, as they are deemed to be high contact points where COVID-19 could spread. Campers will need to bring all their own water with them to their campsite.
In a release, Deschutes National Forest authorities encouraged campers to practice safe hygiene at campgrounds, keep a social distance from others, and camp in small groups. Campers are also reminded to take care with fires and douse them prior to leaving camp.
A full list of campgrounds and their opening dates can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home. Scroll down to find the link “Deschutes National Forest to Open Some Campgrounds.”
