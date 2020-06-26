Day-use fees charged in the Deschutes National Forest will begin Monday following a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.
The fees are required at certain trailheads, boat ramps, staging areas and picnic areas.
Fees normally begin in May, but these were suspended as visitor services were not provided due to the lockdown. Services by National Forest staff have since restarted.
Day use passes can be purchased for $5 at sites within in the national forest or online.
Visitors can also purchase a Northwest Forest Pass ($35), offering unlimited access to national forests in Oregon and Washington for a year.
Gear Fix, Newport Market, Powder House and Pine Mountain Sports are some of the vendors in Bend selling the passes. They are also available online.
The Deschutes National Forest, encompassing 1.6 million acres, is the fourth-largest national forest in Oregon. Its most visited attractions include Newberry National Volcanic Monument, The Cascade Lakes Highway, the Upper Deschutes River, Tumalo Falls and the Three Sisters Wilderness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.