More than 50 Deschutes Public Library system staff members signed a letter last week lambasting board member Ray Miao for continually opposing the Stevens Ranch central library location.
Miao has been under increased scrutiny during this May election season due to his unrelenting opposition on the library board in recent years, especially after voters approved the $200 million library bond in 2020. The bond promised a new central library for the county, and a site was eventually chosen on Bend’s southeastern edge, the Stevens Ranch location.
“It is disheartening and frustrating to witness Ray Miao continually put his personal agenda above the democratic vote of the people, and above the very people he is supposed to serve,” the letter read in part.
It was signed by more than half of all people employed by the library.
The 56 employees who signed hold a range of positions — librarians, technicians, supervisors and even two retired staff members — said Sara Thompson, a library services manager, who read the letter at a meeting of the library’s board of directors last week. It was the second of two letters. The first was initially submitted to the board in April 2022 and pleaded that Miao and his fellow board member Anne Ness support the bond.
In the opinion of library staff, Miao has ignored that plea.
“We are eager to continue doing the important work of serving the public without feeling forever at odds with one of the very people who is supposed to help us do that work,” the new letter said.
Library Director Todd Dunkelberg wasn’t aware of the staff letter before it was presented to the board, and Miao did not respond to The Bulletin’s requests for comment on the letter.
Miao is running for reelection to the library board against Marisa Chappell Hossick. Miao’s is one of three seats up for election on the library board.
The recent increased scrutiny of Miao also revealed an alleged misstatement of his professional history.
Miao, who was a founding member of the library board, misrepresented his employment history on the library board’s website, according to his former boss.
Since at least 2001, Miao has listed on the library’s website that he was vice president of Century West Engineering, a Pacific Northwest-based civil engineering company with an office in Bend.
The founder of the company, J. Ned Dempsey, said in an email this is inaccurate.
“Ray was employed as the manager of Century Testing Laboratory. The lab was owned by Century West but operated separately. He was never an officer of Century West Engineering,” Dempsey wrote in an email to The Bulletin. “As manager of the lab he was not an officer of the lab either.”
Miao disagrees. Nonetheless, the library’s website has since been updated, and Miao’s mention of the vice president position has been removed.
“My recollection is that it’s truthful,” he told The Bulletin before the site was changed. “My recollection is he offered me the vice president position and general manager of the testing lab,” Miao said. “
Miao estimated he worked for Century West for around 8 or 9 months in the ‘90s and eventually left to take a different position elsewhere.
“I never considered it a very significant position. It was a turnaround,” he said.
It is unlikely Miao committed any violations under Oregon’s ethics statutes because library board members, while elected, are not paid public officials. He also never listed the vice president position on any voter pamphlets, according to archival records from the Deschutes County Clerk’s office.
The Deschutes Public Library doesn’t conduct background checks for elected officials, and board members are responsible for supplying their own information for the website, said Dunkelberg.
“Obviously we want to make sure whatever we have on the website is accurate. We’re a library,” Dunkelberg said.
The matter was not discussed at last week’s board meeting.
“If someone asks it to be added, we certainly can discuss it, but it sounds like it’s being taken care of,” said board President Ann Malkin, who is running for reelection on Tuesday unopposed.
She said she is glad Miao requested to revise the board’s website. She believes it’s incumbent upon elected officials to be scrupulously honest with the information they provide.
“Scrupulous honesty is really important for us, and particularly because it’s the library,” Malkin said. “The library is founded on providing the truth to people.”
I certainly wish that I'd had this information before I voted.
