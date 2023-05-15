Deschutes library

The front entrance of the Downtown Bend Public Library.

 Bulletin file

More than 50 Deschutes Public Library system staff members signed a letter last week lambasting board member Ray Miao for continually opposing the Stevens Ranch central library location.

Miao has been under increased scrutiny during this May election season due to his unrelenting opposition on the library board in recent years, especially after voters approved the $200 million library bond in 2020. The bond promised a new central library for the county, and a site was eventually chosen on Bend’s southeastern edge, the Stevens Ranch location.

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, but she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

Peggy Hanson
Peggy Hanson

I certainly wish that I'd had this information before I voted.

