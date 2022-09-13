Deschutes library

The front entrance of the Downtown Bend Public Library.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

The Deschutes Public Library Board will decide next month whether to move forward with developing part of the Stevens Ranch property in southeast Bend as the site of a new central library branch.

A trial phase, during which planners recruited engineers to perform tests and evaluations on the land and create preliminary plans for a new library concept, will be complete in mid-October.

