The Deschutes Land Trust and Western Monarch Advocates have joined forces to boost habitat for the imperiled Western monarch butterfly in Oregon, the land trust announced Wednesday.
Thanks to funding from the U.S. Forest Service International Programs, the land trust and Western Monarch Advocates will launch a statewide effort to help build new habitat by planting more native milkweed and other pollinator plants for monarch butterflies in Central Oregon, Southern Oregon, the Umpqua River Valley and Portland.
The two groups have partnered with several regional groups that are located within the monarch butterfly migration route and where projects can make an immediate impact in the quality of habitat for the butterflies. All projects will boost and create new habitat by planting native milkweed, and nectar-bearing plants selected to continuously provide nectar throughout the migrating season.
Deschutes Land Trust will distribute free native milkweed and other native pollinator-friendly plants to be planted in backyard gardens, schools and local parks throughout Central Oregon. The Land Trust will also plant more native milkweed and other native pollinator-friendly plants in two of its major Central Oregon restoration projects: one along Whychus Creek at Rimrock Ranch and the other in Prineville at Ochoco Preserve.
