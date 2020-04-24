A 3,748-acre portion of a Crook County cattle ranch is being preserved to protect it from future development.
The Deschutes Land Trust, a nonprofit organization that conserves land in Central Oregon, recently reached a land preservation agreement with Aspen Valley Ranch to protect the scenic land near the unincorporated town of Post.
Details of the agreement are private, but the ranch owners are financially compensated and still able to work the land, said Brad Chalfant, executive director of the Deschutes Land Trust.
The rancher, Jim Wood, and his family, give up their development rights to keep the land open to wildlife and agricultural use, Chalfant said.
“We want to see him and his family on the land for decades to come,” Chalfant said.
The preservation is a first for the Deschutes Land Trust in that part of Crook County near the Crooked River.
Chalfant said the organization recognized a growing interest from developers to build housing on ranch land outside of Prineville.
The organization worried that farmers and ranchers would feel obligated to sell parts of their land and that land would become fenced and split apart.
“We were starting to see pressure building to break up these ranches,” Chalfant said. “We are trying to keep the ranchers on the land.”
Eventually, the Deschutes Land Trust wants to preserve all 18,000 acres of the Aspen Valley Ranch.
The land stretches from the Ochoco Mountains, south across the Post-Paulina Valley and the Crooked River, up into the Maury Mountains. It is a significant elk and mule deer winter range and pronghorn antelope habitat.
The organization continues to look for other opportunities to preserve land across Central Oregon, Chalfant said.
“Our hope is that 10 years from now we could see 50,000 to 60,000 acres protected,” he said.
The preserved land at Aspen Valley Ranch will not be public, but the ranch is allowing the Deschutes Land Trust to use it for education programs and wildlife enhancement projects.
“The neat thing about this landowner is he actually welcomes having educational groups out there,” Chalfant said.
The Deschutes Land Trust had discussed the possibility of a land preservation agreement with the Aspen Valley Ranch for nearly two decades, Chalfant said.
Chalfant is pleased to make it official. He sees it as a win-win situation.
“It helps these ranchers out,” he said. “And it protects wildlife habitat and absolutely stunning scenic views.”
