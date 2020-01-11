The Deschutes Land Trust has announced the appointment of Sisters resident Ann Richardson to its Board of Directors.

Richardson, a Sisters resident since 1999, has worked on the executive staff of two non-profits, the Sisters Folk Festival and the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show. Richardson is currently board treasurer for the Sisters Trails Alliance and she has served as board president for the Sisters Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The Land Trust is truly fortunate to have Ann join our Board of Directors,” said Deschutes Land Trust executive director Brad Chalfant. “Her professional background and leadership experience is unique and will add additional depth to an already strong board.”

The Deschutes Land Trust works with landowners to conserve land for wildlife and local communities. Since 1995 the Trust has protected more than 9,100 acres of land.