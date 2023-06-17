The Deschutes Historical Museum is busy cataloging and digitizing its vast photo collection, and some of the old black and white photos are getting colorized, bringing the county’s history to life.

The museum currently has 35,712 items listed as photos, which primarily include film, print photographs, photo post cards, photo albums and negatives. In addition to that, there are at least 400,000 negatives from The Bulletin that are currently being cataloged, and a few of those have been scanned into the historical society’s digital archive. Some of the colorized photos are being shared on the museum’s Facebook page.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

