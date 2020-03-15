Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel is encouraging residents who encounter what they think is coronavirus-related price gouging to call a state hotline to report it.
Oregon law authorizes district attorneys stop price gouging consumer goods essential to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Before a district attorney can do so, the governor must declare an “abnormal disruption of the market,” according to a release from Hummel’s office in Sunday.
Gov. Kate Brown is still monitoring the market to determine if an abnormal disruption is occurring. In the meantime, consumers who believe they have experienced excessive pricing should call the Oregon Department of Justice’s consumer protection hotline at 877-877-9392.
“If the Governor determines an ‘abnormal disruption of the market’ exists in Deschutes County, and makes such a declaration, I will have a zero tolerance policy toward offenders,” Hummel said in his statement. “If you’re putting our community at risk in order to make a buck during a time of crisis, in addition to rotting in hell, you’ll face the full weight of the legal power granted to me by the people of Oregon.”
— Bulletin staff report
