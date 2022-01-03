Bend and Redmond residents are combing the internet seeking information about COVID-19 testing more than booster shots and vaccines at a time when cases are rising in Deschutes County, a review of Google analytics showed.
COVID Act Now, a nonprofit that provides data analysis, upgraded the risk level for the county on Monday to severe risk, the highest level, as the daily case count per 100,000 people rose to 80.4. Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties all were also in the severe risk category, according to the website.
With more than 1,200 positive cases last week, Deschutes County experienced its highest case count ever, said Emily Freeland, a Deschutes County Health Services COVID-19 response and recovery supervisor.
“That’s significantly higher than before,” Freeland said.
Statewide, Google analytics show that searches for the past 24 hours were mainly about COVID-19 testing, as well. Google searchers also looked for where they can get a vaccine appointment and where testing is available.
“If you’re fully vaccinated, that’s good,” said Dr. Cynthia Maree, St. Charles Health System medical director of infection prevention. “But if you’re boosted, that’s even better. Data from South Africa and the United Kingdom show us that with two doses, vaccine effectiveness against infection (with the omicron variant) is about 35%. With a booster dose, that number climbs to 75%. … That’s why the CDC is strongly encouraging COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 5 and older, and boosters for everyone 16 and older.”
Between the news of how contagious the omicron variant is circulating now and rising cases in Deschutes County, it’s important to get vaccinated now, Maree said.
“Regardless of whether you’ve had two or three doses of an mRNA vaccine, you’re still better protected against severe illness and death,” she said. “It’s the unvaccinated people out there we worry about most.”
In Deschutes County, 82.6% of those 18 and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman. That’s slightly higher than the statewide rate of 81%.
The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday ordered 6 million COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test kits. Each kit contains two tests that can be performed at home, with results available in 15 minutes. The first 1.1 million test kits started arriving Monday. The county will receive some of those test kits, Freeland said, but she wasn’t sure when or how many.
On Tuesday the drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center resumes after being closed over the holidays. With the snowy winter weather, some places may be closed, and Freeland urged the public to be patient.
“We continue to partner with the (Oregon Health Authority) and other clinics throughout the county for vaccination clinics,” Freeland said. “We want to make sure people have access in their own town, and not have to drive long distances in this inclement weather.”
Still, the way to contain an outbreak, is to stay home with any kinds of cold symptoms, Freeland said. For information about a clinic go to centraloregonvaccines.com.
