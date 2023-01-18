230119_bul_loc_govmap

A map indicating Deschutes County votes for 2022 gubernatorial candidates organized by precinct.

 Created with Datawrapper

As recent as five years ago, Deschutes County had a majority of Republican voters, but years of population growth has gradually changed that.

Democratic and nonaffiliated voters currently outnumber Republicans by thousands and Bend is now reliably blue. But Republican influence was not lost in 2022 when gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan, R-Canby, clinched Deschutes County, but ultimately lost the election.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, and she grew up in the Midwest. Kaminski spends her time outside of the newsroom exploring Central Oregon or catching up on new and old movies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.