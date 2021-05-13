While Deschutes County is ahead of many other Oregon counties for vaccinating a large swath of the community, a health official expressed concern Wednesday that new guidelines outlined by Gov. Kate Brown are sending a message that the pandemic is almost over.
On Tuesday, Brown said that by May 21 counties that can show 65% of residents 16 and older have started the vaccination process and have a plan to reach underserved members of the community will have restrictions removed.
“I believe it’s a low bar, and it’s something we can achieve immediately, but it might send the wrong message that the job is done,” Nahad Sadr-Azodi, Deschutes County Health Services director of public health, said at the Deschutes County Commission meeting Wednesday. “To interrupt the transmission of the virus, we anticipate that we will need a higher vaccination rate across our community groups.”
Deschutes County has vaccinated 61% of the 16 and older population with at least one dose and 49.1% of the same population are fully vaccinated, according to Oregon Health Authority data.
What the new guidelines mean has Zydeco co-owner Cheri Helt scratching her head. The physical-distancing requirement that has been a cornerstone of the governor’s business restrictions is what affects Helt’s ability to seat 144 people or far fewer, but that will remain in effect.
“It’s been interesting as a restaurateur to have these arbitrary, tightly numbered guidelines,” Helt said. “Twenty-five, 50, 75 or 100%, none of these numbers matter if you have to keep everyone 6 feet away.
“The message from the governor is very conflicting. I feel like I’m constantly doing fractions and percentages in order to remain open.”
The governor’s plan allows for limits to be lifted on seating capacity at restaurants, bars and other venues affected by the risk levels. It also will continue to require the face-covering and physical-distancing mandates while indoors, which follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
In addition, the governor is requiring counties to develop specific plans on addressing inequities to underserved populations like the homeless, migrant farmworkers, shut-ins and Latinos. In order for a county to progress out of restrictions, it will need a plan submitted to the Oregon Health Authority addressing how the county will vaccinate these populations.
Previously restrictions were placed on businesses based upon case counts and hospitalization rates. The new measures work toward a goal of a 70% vaccination rate statewide.
On Wednesday, the St. Charles Health System reported that it had 40 COVID-19 patients, nine of whom were in the intensive care unit and six were on ventilators. The hospital has 24 intensive care unit beds.
The county was unable to provide specifics at the county commissioners’ meeting on what its efforts will be to reach underserved communities. A plan was being developed and data was needed, said Sadr-Azodi.
“A lot of effort has gone into closing this equity gap in our community, but we don’t have good data.,” Sadr-Azodi said.
The county has worked to provide shut-ins with vaccine access and provided free transportation to vaccination appointments through Dial-A-Ride, provided interpreters at the fairgrounds vaccination site, and partnered with Volunteers in Medicine to set up clinics for Latinos.
“It’s important we continue to get people vaccinated,” Molly Wells Darling, Deschutes County Health Services incident commander told commissioners. “We don’t want to see our businesses winding up closing because there’s an outbreak.”
Wells Darling said once the mass vaccination clinic at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center closes at the end of May, county health officials can turn their attention to creating pop-up vaccination clinics at businesses.
“We want to help businesses encourage employees to get vaccinated,” Wells Darling said. “If we have businesses that it would be helpful for their staff, we’ll do a pop-up clinic and get them on our calendar.”
Other efforts to reach the underserved population are to send teams out to the homeless communities, churches and other places that serve meals and provide services.
“If you haven’t received your vaccine now is a great time — it’s never been easier,” said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman. “We are working with pharmacies, primary care clinics, Federally Qualified Health Centers, community-based organizations and local businesses to maintain easy access to vaccines.”
