Deschutes County announced it will spend an additional $750,000 to help the city of Bend create temporary housing options for homeless residents. Last year, in 2021, the commission had already allocated about $750,000 for this cause. In this Bulletin file photo, homeless residents set up camp along Hunnell Road in Bend in November 2021.
The Deschutes County Commission allocated $1.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding toward addressing homelessness, the circuit court and the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District.
According to an announcement from the county, an additional $750,000 was allocated to help the city of Bend create temporary housing options for homeless residents. Last year, the commission had already allocated about $750,000 for this cause.
The commission also allocated roughly $270,000 to support Deschutes County Circuit Court's continued operations at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center’s North Sister Building. This funding will allow the circuit court continue to operate at the facility through June.
About $280,000 will go to support the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District, which will use the money to buy a response unit and four power gurneys.
Out of the $38 million American Rescue Plan Act funds that was allocated to Deschutes County, the commission has obligated $34.8 million, according to the county.
