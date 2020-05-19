The COVID-19 lockdown may have stalled business activity in Bend, but it hasn’t slowed down the amount of garbage piling up in Knott Landfill.
The amount delivered to the landfill in Bend during the months of March and April was 1.6% higher in 2020 compared to the same period a year ago, according to statistics provided by the Deschutes County Department of Solid Waste.
COVID-19 forced the closure of many nonessential businesses, and restaurants were open on a takeout basis only until Friday. Conventional wisdom would suggest this would result in a large reduction in solid waste going to Knott Landfill, which is leased by Deschutes Recycling.
Household waste appears to be making up for the lack of business waste, said Timm Schimke, director of the county’s solid waste department.
“I think all those people at home with nothing to do are cleaning out the garage and doing lawn work and coming to the landfill,” said Schimke.
Deschutes County produced 14,513 tons of garbage in March and 15,730 tons in April for a total of 30,243 tons. A year ago, the county produced 13,387 tons and 16,370 tons in March and April respectively, for a total of 29,757 tons.
For the year through April, the amount of total solid waste arriving at Knott Landfill is 14% higher compared to the same period in 2019.
Traffic flow has remained steady throughout the lockdown period, with residents willing to dump their trash and pay the minimum $12 fee, which is good for garbage up to 400 lbs.
“We had a significant increase in vehicle traffic, so loads coming in (during) the early part of the pandemic were up but I don’t think that people have been bringing in a lot of volume,” said Schimke. “A lot of people seem to be coming in for something to do, not necessarily because they had to.”
Schimke thinks the solid waste influx will tail off soon, and he anticipates a 10% to 15% decline in tonnage due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus.
“I expect we will see those declines,” he said. “After this initial surge plays out.”
