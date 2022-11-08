Deschutes County voters appear to have passed a ballot measure that makes County Commission seats and elections nonpartisan, with 61.7% of voters approving of the measure after early returns in the general election Tuesday night.
Currently, Deschutes County commissioners are the only countywide elected officials who serve with political party affiliations. Ballot measure 9-148, which appears to have overwhelmingly been accepted by voters, would make the seats nonpartisan.
This ballot measure also would do away with partisan primary elections, and political parties would no longer nominate candidates for Deschutes County commissioner.
The ballot measure requires the county clerk to place all eligible candidates, regardless of political party, on the ballot, and no political affiliation would be listed on the ballot. The top two vote-getters in the primary would have a run-off in November elections.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
