Greg Munn, Deschutes County’s treasurer and chief financial officer, is leaving his post.
Munn, who has served as the county’s chief financial officer since June 2019, is leaving to take a similar position with Washington County. His last day in Deschutes County will be Friday.
Munn said he is leaving because the Washington County job seemed to be a good opportunity to grow his career, and that he has enjoyed his time working for Deschutes County. He will begin his new position in June.
"I'm going to miss sunshine. And I'm going to have to buy a raincoat," Munn joked.
On Wednesday, County Administrator Nick Lelack will be appointed officially as the county’s interim treasurer.
The work done by the office will be contracted out to Wayne Lowry, who served as the county’s treasurer for several years before retiring in 2019, Lelack said.
The goal is to hire someone and get them on board by late June, Lelack said. With the county entering budget season for the new fiscal year, having someone with experience like Lowry was critical, he said.
"With Wayne Lowry to provide services, we don't expect any challenges," Lelack said. "Had we not been successful in bringing on Wayne, we would have experienced more challenges."
Lelack wished Munn well on his new venture and said he has served the county well.
"We'll certainly miss Greg and his leadership on financial matters for sure," Lelack said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.