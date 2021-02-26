Deschutes County commissioners decided they will not reduce the amount of land considered to be in the wildfire hazard zone, but are still discussing new building codes that would require homes to be more wildfire resistant.
The decision comes after a summer of historic wildfires that burned down 4,000 homes across the state and inundated Central Oregon with heavy smoke for days.
Two years ago, commissioners tasked a citizen committee to look into whether new building code standards aimed at making homes more resilient to fires should be applied, and if so, where in the county they would be required.
The state in 2019 introduced stricter building code regulations for new construction in wildfire-prone areas. The amended code prohibits things such as flammable roofs and requires features, including fire-resistant siding and ventilation openings that are covered by nonflammable material.
Local governments, however, have the discretion to decide how and where these regulations are applied.
As a part of this effort, the citizen committee evaluated a map that shows where wildfire hazards are in the county since 2001. An area is considered at risk for wildfire based on things like topography, weather and how much fuel the land has — like shrubbery, grass or trees, according to Oregon Department of Forestry standards.
This map puts the whole county in a wildfire hazard zone.
According to the committee's final report, which was discussed by commissioners Wednesday, the committee was split as to whether the zone should apply to the whole county or just in sub regions, with five of the 11 committee members recommending the new codes should only apply to new development in sub regions primarily in the western side of the county. The main concern of this faction was the cost that would be incurred to developers to implement the new regulations, and that they should only be implemented in the most vulnerable parts of the county, said Kyle Collins, an associate planner with Deschutes County.
The other six advocated for keeping the wildfire hazard zone as is, saying that putting the whole county in the hazard zone is the most accurate reflection of wildfire risk, and that the subregions proposed by the other half of the group were arbitrary, Collins said.
The commission agreed with the majority.
Commissioner Phil Chang said no place is inherently safe, and that’s important to make sure people’s houses have the best chance at survival if fire arrives on their doorstep.
“We have extreme fire weather on a regular basis,” Chang said on Wednesday. “It’s not everyday, but it doesn’t have to be everyday. It just has to be that one day.”
But Chang said these state rules don’t go far enough. While the regulations would be for any new development in the wildfire hazard zone, if more than 50% of the lots in a subdivision have already been built out before these regulations, the new structures also don’t have to follow these regulations, according to a county presentation.
“The wildfire hazard zone we’re looking at is swiss cheese,” Chang said. “There are a lot of homes yet to be built that have been exempted out with this.”
The commission is tracking several wildfire bills going through the state legislature before making a decision as to whether the county will adopt these regulations or not. There are multiple bills being considered that address making buildings of all kinds more fire resistant and look at wildfire hazard mapping, which could all supersede local efforts in Deschutes County if passed.
