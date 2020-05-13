A ban on renting out short-term rentals in unincorporated Deschutes County will expire on Friday.
Deschutes County commissioners on Wednesday confirmed their intention to not extend the ban, which began April 1 and included anyone staying fewer than 30 days in vacation rentals, short-term rentals, timeshares, inns and bed and breakfasts. The ban was brought on by the pandemic.
Cities were not included in the order. Bend is still discouraging visitors and short-term rental stays.
Property owners renting out their homes as short-term rentals, or their guests, faced fines of up to $1,000 per day, though none appeared to be issued.
"My understanding is that law enforcement interacted with a handful of folks, provided education/information, obtained voluntary compliance and as such, no criminal citations were issued and no matters were referred to county code enforcement," said David Doyle, the county's legal counsel, in an email.
The order expires as the county seeks approval from the state to reopen certain businesses this month. The idea is to reopen the local economy more, but with proper social distancing and other public health precautions.
“Let’s not get too excited and ease into this," said Commissioner Tony DeBone on Wednesday.
The choice is not without controversy, however. Commissioner Phil Henderson read a letter from a resident who disapproved of the commission letting the order expire, accusing the commission of choosing politics over protecting people from the virus.
“I just think we have to balance those things," Henderson said in response, referring to balancing the economy and the spread of the disease.
“I just wanted to say we’re doing what we hope will be good for people,” he continued.
