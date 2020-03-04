Deschutes County Health Services is offering a daily email update about the new coronavirus as it continues to spread throughout the nation.
The updates will include the most recent information there is about the virus and links to the most current resources.
Deschutes County currently has no known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The county, along with other Central Oregon agencies, has been actively preparing, monitoring and communicating with health care providers for several weeks.
People can sign up for daily email updates on COVID-19 from Deschutes County Health Services at bit.ly/COVID19UPDATES.
