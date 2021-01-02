Deschutes County crews will return to a berm they built at Juniper Ridge to "improve access" after it was altered recently by activists who feared the barrier would block homeless campers in the area.
Crews plan to return Monday to a breached portion of the berm to create access for large vehicles, like the Mosaic Medical mobile clinic van, which services people in the area north of Bend, said Whitney Hale, spokesperson for the county.
"The crews will go out and the area of the berm that was breached will be widened and flattened to be sure that vehicles will have access, just to be sure it is safe for access," Hale said Sunday.
Hale said county staffers are working to find a balance between addressing safety concerns and providing access for the homeless people at Juniper Ridge.
“Staff is working with our homeless outreach coordinator and other service providers to assess the best path forward,” Hale said.
Colleen Thomas, homeless outreach coordinator for Deschutes County, said she is working to educate county staff and raise the awareness of how berms may affect the homeless population living in the area. Thomas wants to ensure they feel safe.
“We are coordinating as a team and as an entity to ensure all those in that area have access to the basic needs they need including access in and out of that property,” Thomas said.
The berm was put up Dec. 23 to block an unofficial access point along U.S. Highway 97 into Juniper Ridge, an area with about 1,500 acres of undeveloped land in northeast Bend that is home to roughly 75 to 100 homeless campers, according to recent city estimates.
The unofficial access point was one of three to be closed on county-owned property along Highway 97 and state Highway 126 due to significant public safety concerns, Hale said.
County officials are concerned about having multiple access points to get on and off Highway 97 in an area where the posted speed limit is 65 mph. Vehicles can still access the Juniper Ridge area through one legal access point along Highway 97, Hale said.
At a Deschutes County Commission board meeting Wednesday, Commissioner Phil Henderson questioned why the commission was not made aware of the county crew’s work to block the three access points.
“I wouldn’t have decided this at this point,” Henderson said at the meeting. “My point has always been that as the governing body, decisions like this that affect the public should be run by the commissioners as much as possible.”
Henderson said Thursday he would have preferred to keep the area open, especially since the county had previously worked to establish access for services like Central Oregon Veterans Outreach.
“We had been actively working to make sure there was access for service providers,” Henderson said.
Henderson said it was also poor timing doing the work just before Christmas.
“If you’re going to make changes, you don’t want to do this in the dead of winter,” he said.
After the berm went up, a small group of people, led by the activist group Central Oregon Peacekeepers, gathered in the area Dec. 23 to flatten it.
The Central Oregon Peacekeepers encouraged people to bring shovels to dig up the berm, which blocked a regularly used entry and exit point for homeless people who camp on the north end of Juniper Ridge.
Editor's note: This article was corrected. The original version mischaracterized the nature of the work done on the berm by the county.
