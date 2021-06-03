Deschutes County’s department of solid waste is hosting free events this summer in Sisters, La Pine and Redmond to collect hazardous waste.
The events will be held at the following times and locations:
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 at the Sisters Recycling Center
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 31 at La Pine High School
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond
Residents can drop off household hazardous waste products, such as lawn and gardening materials, pool chemicals, paint, cleaning solutions, motor oil, used batteries, fluorescent bulbs and small propane tanks.
Business waste, medical waste, explosives, fireworks, ammunition, barrels and compressed gas cylinders will not be accepted at the events.
For more information, residents can visit www.deschutes.org/sw or call the department of solid waste at 541-317-3163.
