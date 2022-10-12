As Deschutes County's population grows, county planning staff will hold a series of events focused on providing information about the future growth and development in rural Deschutes County.
Since 2010, the population of Deschutes County has grown by more than 25%, the Deschutes County Community Development Department said in a release on Wednesday. In response to that growth, the county is inviting the public to participate in a series of events to discuss key issues, challenges and opportunities facing rural Deschutes County, and a vision for the future.
Each of the four events will follow the same format, and there is no need to attend all four meetings, the release said. There will be an event in Bend, Sisters, Sunriver, and Redmond.
• The Bend event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Deschutes County Service Center, 1300 NW Walls Street in the Barnes and Sawyer Room.
• The Sisters event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Lecture Room at Sisters High School, 1700 W McKinney Butte Road.
• The Sunriver event will be from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in Benham Hall at the Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center, 57250 Overlook Road.
• In Redmond the event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at Redmond City Hall, 411 SW 9th St., in rooms 207 and 208.
For those who cannot make it to one of the events in person, an open house and survey will be available on the county's website beginning Oct. 19 and will remain open through Nov. 4, the release said.
For members of homeowner's associations, any social organization or a book club, there is an opportunity for a more personal meeting with county staff to discuss the future of Deschutes County. To participate, email deschutes2040@deschutes.org.
