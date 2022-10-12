Rural Deschutes County

Rural Deschutes County

 123rf

As Deschutes County's population grows, county planning staff will hold a series of events focused on providing information about the future growth and development in rural Deschutes County. 

Since 2010, the population of Deschutes County has grown by more than 25%, the Deschutes County Community Development Department said in a release on Wednesday. In response to that growth, the county is inviting the public to participate in a series of events to discuss key issues, challenges and opportunities facing rural Deschutes County, and a vision for the future. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.