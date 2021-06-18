The Deschutes County Planning Commission is forming a panel to discuss the county’s hemp industry, following a request from rural residents.
The panel will feature representatives from the Deschutes County Farm Bureau, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Agriculture, Oregon Water Resources Department and hemp farmers who will share their expertise related to hemp production, processing and land use.
The panel will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Deschutes Services Center, located at 1300 NW Wall St. in Bend. The public is invited to attend in-person or virtually. Instructions for virtual participation will be posted online at www.deschutes.org/meetings in the Planning Commission meeting agenda for June 24.
The panel plans to discuss a variety of topics, including the hemp growing seasons, seasonal variations of hemp production, why hemp production can be controversial, how hemp production differs from other farm crops and if there are any legal issues with hemp production.
