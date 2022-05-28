A proposal to increase the property taxes for general Deschutes County operations failed to pass, but the sheriff’s office rural law enforcement district will likely see a rate increase of 9 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
The Deschutes County Budget Committee on Thursday voted 3-3 on the proposal to raise Deschutes County’s property tax assessment rate by 6 cents per $1,000 of assessed value over the current rate, roughly $1.22 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Commissioner Phil Chang proposed the increase, which would have brought the county’s tax rate back up to what it previously was before a previous commission reduced it in 2018.
Chang’s proposal came out of concern that long-term projections show dwindling financial reserves to pay for large capital projects, such as a future courthouse expansion.
The idea was to bolster reserves to avoid borrowing more money in the future, which could make a project more expensive to taxpayers over time.
Raising the tax rate back up to its original rate would pull in roughly $1.8 million a year, according to the county’s finance department.
“The context is that we are at a crossroads year,” Chang told The Bulletin. “From this point forward, our reserves are steadily being drawn down, (and) we have huge capital construction needs coming up in the next few years. Looking at our assessed rate is one of the ways the county… is able to provide services to a growing community.”
Fellow Commissioner Patti Adair also voted in favor of the increase. When asked why, Adair said in an interview she was concerned about increasing costs for capital projects like the courthouse. She also said she was concerned about raising taxes on residents when inflation is so high.
The third vote in support came from Judy Trego, a budget committee member and Republican candidate for the state House District 54 seat. In the meeting Thursday, Trego said in general county finances look strong, but that she is concerned for the future after hearing a number of departments asking for more space and employees.
“That’s concerning for me as a taxpayer that you might hit a wall if you don’t start making decisions now,” Trego said.
Bruce Barrett, the budget committee chair, Jim Fister, a Sunriver business owner and committee member, and Commissioner Tony DeBone all voted no on the proposed increase.
“I’m not real strong about doing it this year, but we will need to do it soon,” DeBone said Thursday.
Wayne Lowry, the county’s interim finance director, said with projects getting larger and more expensive as the county grows, raising the tax rate this year wouldn’t keep the county from needing to borrow money in the future. Instead, the county needs to reorient to think about putting its reserve money toward paying off that debt instead of paying for projects outright.
Out of the five tax districts that contribute to the county’s budget, only one will likely see a rate change in the next fiscal year.
The sheriff’s office’s rural law enforcement district, which provides funding for law enforcement services in areas not served by a city or other police agency, is expected to see a rate increase of 9 cents.
Two law enforcement taxing districts help fund the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a countywide district and a rural district that is also countywide, but excludes cities that already tax residents to pay for law enforcement.
For a decade since the districts were passed by voters in 2006, the rural rate was steady at $1.40 per $1,000 in assed value. But in 2018, Sheriff Shane Nelson lowered the rate 6 cents to $1.34. This year, to meet an anticipated decline in revenue, the rural rate will likely increase to $1.43, though the countywide rate will stay the same.
Additionally, next year, the sheriff’s office will receive $3.6 million in transient room tax funds. The tax is expected to generate $13.6 million for the county next fiscal year, meaning around $10 million will go to other departments. Much of the transient room tax revenue is intended to go to tourism-related services. The sheriff’s presentation to the budget committee this year featured information about law enforcement’s connection to tourism, including the county’s highly active search and rescue unit.
For years, the sheriff’s office received $3.1 million from transient room taxes, though last year, the office requested an additional $500,000. This year, the office requested the amount it received last year.
The budget committee unanimously approved the total budget on Thursday. The budget will be officially adopted by the Deschutes County Commission sometime next month.
